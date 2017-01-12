Celebration and concern march togethe...

Celebration and concern march together at St. Petersburg's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The distant swell of music echoed down Central Avenue on Monday morning, a sign of the fanfare to come. Kids hung from barricades, calling to grinning St. Petersburg police officers: "We want beads!" Katherine Jones sat in a folding chair with her hands on her lap, waiting for the marching bands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Men & Women Fuzu your Body's Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif... Jan 5 Complain 3
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
drugs Dec 31 Wondering 1
psychedelics Dec 30 Wondering 1
Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
Help! Are there any good places to rent? Dec 20 Elena Gilbert 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC