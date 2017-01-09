Catalent to Evaluate JOTROL for Softg...

Catalent to Evaluate JOTROL for Softgel Delivery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Contract Pharma Breaking News

Catalent Pharma Solutions will evaluate Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics' novel formulation of resveratrol, JOTROL, for delivery using its R.P. Scherer softgel technology. Catalent will assess different softgel delivery technologies for JOTROL to determine the optimum oral dosage form, prior to manufacture of doses for human PK studies and Phase II studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif... Jan 5 Complain 3
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
drugs Dec 31 Wondering 1
psychedelics Dec 30 Wondering 1
Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
Help! Are there any good places to rent? Dec 20 Elena Gilbert 1
william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14) Dec 10 Rumple Stiltskin 4
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,876

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC