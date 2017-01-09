Catalent to Evaluate JOTROL for Softgel Delivery

Catalent Pharma Solutions will evaluate Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics' novel formulation of resveratrol, JOTROL, for delivery using its R.P. Scherer softgel technology. Catalent will assess different softgel delivery technologies for JOTROL to determine the optimum oral dosage form, prior to manufacture of doses for human PK studies and Phase II studies.

