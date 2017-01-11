Catalent to assess resveratrol formulation across softgel platforms

Catalent will assess Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics' resveratrol across its softgel technologies in an effort to improve the bioavailability of the rare disease candidate. Resveratrol is a phytoalexin currently only available as an oral dietary supplement but Jupiter is investigating a novel formulation of the plant extract to treat a number of rare diseases linked to gene deficiencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.