Carlos Mencia added to Shut Up & Laugh lineup
WiLD 94.1 and the Mahaffey Theater will present the annual Shut Up and Laugh comedy event, set for Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m., at The Mahaffey, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Carlos Mencia has been added to the event lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
|Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC