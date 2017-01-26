Cara Ryan found not guilty of murdering husband John Rush

'Well there goes that relationship!' President Trump mocks BBC's political editor after 'unbelievably crass' question listing his policies she claimed worried Britons Trump's 'extreme vetting' measures deny visas and immigration to terrorists, end ALL refugee resettlement for 120 days, and freeze Syrians out indefinitely KATIE HOPKINS: Even Laura, the little killjoy from the BBC, couldn't ruin Donald and Theresa's DC love-in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.