Blind teen visits Florida business...

Blind teen visits Florida business...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Andrew Zeman of Wisconsin meets some of the people who created technology that allows him to use a computer much like a seeing person. WTSP photo A lot of people come to Florida on vacation for sunsets, fishing and, of course, Mickey Mouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Wed Debbie 9
drugs Dec 31 Wondering 1
psychedelics Dec 30 Wondering 1
Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
Help! Are there any good places to rent? Dec 20 Elena Gilbert 1
william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14) Dec 10 Rumple Stiltskin 4
Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg Dec '16 Suck It Up People 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,848

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC