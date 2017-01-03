Bishop Gregory L. Parkes to be installed as spiritual leader of Tampa Bay's Catholics
Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, 52, will be installed as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of St. Petersburg at 2 p.m. Wednesday. [DIRK SHADD Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, 52, is set to be installed as the fifth bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese during a 2 p.m. service at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
|Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC