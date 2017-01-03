Bishop Gregory L. Parkes to be installed as spiritual leader of Tampa Bay's Catholics

Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, 52, will be installed as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of St. Petersburg at 2 p.m. Wednesday. [DIRK SHADD Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, 52, is set to be installed as the fifth bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese during a 2 p.m. service at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle.

