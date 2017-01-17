Belfast's Masonic building sold to Florida investor
The former Masonic Temple at Main and High streets changed hands Jan. 11, sold to Point Pinellas Properties LLC, an investment entity of John Warren of St. Petersburg, Fla. Warren, originally from Brewer, paid $837,000 for landmark building, according to broker Fran Riley of United Realty.
