Attorney Morgan to make announcement

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan will address the Panhandle Tiger Bay Club members and their guests regarding his future political plans and Amendment 2 at noon Friday at New World Landing in Pensacola. Morgan, the founder of the nationwide law firm headquartered in Orlando, is a vocal figure in the Democratic Party, especially in the Orlando and Tampa/St.

