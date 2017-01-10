Art Planner: Art Festival Beth-El ret...

Art Planner: Art Festival Beth-El returns, plus Art Glass Weekend around Sarasota and St. Pete

One of the most anticipated art events of the year returns this weekend to Temple Beth-El in St. Petersburg. The annual fine art, juried exhibition and sale known as Art Festival Beth-El started way back in 1973, and has now grown to include more than 170 local, national and international artists showing in six galleries.

