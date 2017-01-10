Art Planner: Art Festival Beth-El returns, plus Art Glass Weekend around Sarasota and St. Pete
One of the most anticipated art events of the year returns this weekend to Temple Beth-El in St. Petersburg. The annual fine art, juried exhibition and sale known as Art Festival Beth-El started way back in 1973, and has now grown to include more than 170 local, national and international artists showing in six galleries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|6 min
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|12 min
|Ron
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mon
|anonymous
|225
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Jan 21
|Rod Sullivan
|5
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Jan 20
|Ziva D
|21
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jan 17
|Musikologist
|1
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC