Animated adventure on library screen
Rockland Public Library will present a screening of the 2015 French-Danish animated film "Long Way North" , directed by RA©mi ChayA©, Thursday Jan. 26. The screening will begin 6:30 p.m. in the Friends Community Room of the library, 80 Union St. "Long Way North" is set in late 19th-century Saint Petersburg. Sacha, a young girl from the Russian aristocracy, has always been fascinated by the exciting life of her grandfather Oloukine, a renowned scientist and Arctic explorer who has yet to return from his latest expedition to conquer the North Pole.
