America II Adds Six Franchise Lines
America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world's largest distributors of semiconductors and electronic components, today announced it has signed franchise distribution agreements with six manufacturers. The company added Jonhon, MynTahl, L-Com Global Connectivity, Kang Yang Hardware, Electronic Assembly, and Amtouch USA to its global line card.
