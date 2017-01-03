Action News steps in to help St. Pete man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man says he bought a new car to avoid maintenance issues, however, a year later, Terry Freshley says he discovered a defect in his new ride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC