A Hooters is serving 'angel shots' to protect women on bad...
Bars around the world are serving up a secret code that could help women who feel threatened or uncomfortable on a date. A growing number of bars and restaurants have installed signs in women's restrooms that give customers instructions for how to discretely ask employees for help.
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
