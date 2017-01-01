6 Tampa Bay area attorneys suspended ...

6 Tampa Bay area attorneys suspended or reprimanded by Florida Supreme Court

Six Tampa Bay area attorneys are among 21 attorneys who were recently disbarred, reprimanded, or had their licenses revoked or suspended by the Florida Supreme Court in recent court orders. James Lee Clark, 701 S. Howard Ave., Suite 201, Tampa, suspended until further order effective 30 days from a Nov. 7 court order.

