Woman arrested in McDonald's incident
A 47-year-old woman was arrested Friday in connection with an October road rage incident in St. Petersburg, police said. Andrea Sue Depatie was charged with Buglary-Battery and taken to the Pinellas County Jail Friday afternoon.
