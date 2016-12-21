Unborn baby dies, five injured in Sky...

Unborn baby dies, five injured in Skyway crash

Five young people, including a pregnant 17-year-old, were involved a rollover traffic accident on Interstate 275 near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge early Saturday. The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. Saturday on I-275 in the area of the 8.5 Mile Marker south of the Skyway Bridge.

