Two apartments projects planned for Gandy area, downtown St. Pete

Two major new apartment projects - one in downtown St. Petersburg, the other on the water in Tampa's Gandy Boulevard area - could start construction next year. The Miami-based Related Group, one of Florida's leading residential developers, announced Monday that it expects to close next week on the site of a 15-story, 354-unit apartment building at 801 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg's burgeoning Edge District.

