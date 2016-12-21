St. Pete man killed in motorcycle crash

A 34-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle struck a car which failed to stop at an intersection in Pinellas Park, police said. According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Phillip Ezell, 34, was struck by a Hyundai Azera driven by 23-year-old Valerie Halick of Tampa when Halick failed to yield while approaching 122nd Avenue on 46th Street northbound.

