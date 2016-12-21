Short off-season ends Jan. 24 when Impact opens training camp at Big O

The Montreal Impact will open training camp on Jan. 24 at Olympic Stadium before moving to Orlando, Fla., to continue preparation for the 2017 season, the Major League Soccer club announced Tuesday. It will be their shortest off-season in MLS, having stretched the 2016 playoffs to an Eastern Conference final loss to Toronto FC on Nov. 30. The Impact will return to the Big O from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13 and then train Feb. 14-25 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.