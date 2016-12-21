Scholarships make Catholic schools an option for more Pinellas families

Schools within the Diocese of St. Petersburg are steadily growing - enrollment is up 1 percent in the sprawling five-county diocese since last school year - which increases demand for up-to-date technology and a curriculum to match. Catholic schools, which make up the second-largest school network outside the public school system with 15 schools in Pinellas, plan to focus on not only making sure every student has access to the latest technology, but training teachers how to best use that technology to prepare students for the future.

