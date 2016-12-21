Scholarships make Catholic schools an option for more Pinellas families
Schools within the Diocese of St. Petersburg are steadily growing - enrollment is up 1 percent in the sprawling five-county diocese since last school year - which increases demand for up-to-date technology and a curriculum to match. Catholic schools, which make up the second-largest school network outside the public school system with 15 schools in Pinellas, plan to focus on not only making sure every student has access to the latest technology, but training teachers how to best use that technology to prepare students for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
|Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Chrissybot
|27
|Which is best, quickest, and easiest online pay... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Chrissybot
|5
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Tina meth
|59
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC