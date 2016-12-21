Pinellas voted conservatively in 2014 and 2016, so what does that...
Pinellas voters overwhelmingly rejected the Greenlight Pinellas transportation sales tax in 2014 and turned the county red for President-elect Donald Trump in 2016. So what will those voters do when the Penny for Pinellas sales tax comes up for another 10-year renewal in 2017? Local officials said they're not worried about the tax's chances at the polls in 2017.
