Pinellas voted conservatively in 2014 and 2016, so what does that...

Pinellas voters overwhelmingly rejected the Greenlight Pinellas transportation sales tax in 2014 and turned the county red for President-elect Donald Trump in 2016. So what will those voters do when the Penny for Pinellas sales tax comes up for another 10-year renewal in 2017? Local officials said they're not worried about the tax's chances at the polls in 2017.

