Man dies in scooter crash in Seminole

A Pinellas Park man died Wednesday when an S.U.V. drove into his scooter in Seminole on Wednesday night. Florida Highway Patrol said that 36-year-old Jesop I. Ash was headed eastbound on 102nd Avenue just west of 98th Street when he was hit from behind by a S.U.V. driven by Shayne D. Murphy, 24, of St. Petersburg.

