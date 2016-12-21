Local vet honors first responders...

Local vet honors first responders...

WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Even on Christmas, first responders are out roaming the streets to keep us safe, but two groups teamed up to make sure they get some holiday joy. A local Iraq vet named Michael Jernigan and the Armed Forces History Museum hosted dinner for first responders working Christmas in St. Petersburg.

