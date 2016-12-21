Local vet honors first responders...
Even on Christmas, first responders are out roaming the streets to keep us safe, but two groups teamed up to make sure they get some holiday joy. A local Iraq vet named Michael Jernigan and the Armed Forces History Museum hosted dinner for first responders working Christmas in St. Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
