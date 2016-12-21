Kriseman speaks out on HB2 bathroom bill
Mayor Rick Kriseman said on Twitter that St. Petersburg is open for business to all who disagree with North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill." St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman urged North Carolina business owners to send their companies to his open and inclusive city.
