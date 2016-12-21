Florida Finishers Mid-Winter Conferen...

Florida Finishers Mid-Winter Conference Features Lockheed Martin Tour

For those attending the 7th annual Florida Finishers Corp. Mid-Winter Conference & Exposition in St. Petersburg, Florida, a tour of the Lockheed Martin facility in Pinellas Park has been arranged for Wednesday, Feb 1. The tour will start that day by meeting in one of the conference rooms in B2 to review a facility overview presentation and then we will tour both manufacturing buildings on the property.

St. Petersburg, FL

