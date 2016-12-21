Editorial: Encouraging Tampa Bay transit talks
After several failed starts, Tampa Bay may be finally starting to get its act together on mass transit. The transit agencies on both sides of the bay are looking at more ways to cooperate - a step toward improving regional bus service, saving time and taxpayer money and laying a foundation for new regional transit.
