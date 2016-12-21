DEP official resigns, had sought St. ...

DEP official resigns, had sought St. Petersburg job while investigating city

A veteran Florida Department of Environmental Protection employee has resigned her position following revelations that she had been offered a higher-paying job with St. Petersburg - the same city she had been investigating for its massive sewage discharges. Michele Duggan, 52, resigned her $61,999 position as environmental consultant in the Temple Terrace office of the DEP's Southwest District on Thursday, said DEP spokesman Shannon Herbon.

