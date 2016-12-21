Crime 16 mins ago 8:01 p.m.St. Pete Police shares 'selfie' in hopes of finding suspected phone thief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On Sunday, Dec. 11, an unidentified woman stole a Samsung Galaxy cell phone around 7:30 p.m. at Tyrone Gardens, located at 9th Ave. N. and 58th St. The St. Petersburg Police Department shared a Facebook post with a 'selfie' taken by the cell phone thief in hopes of identifying and finding the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
|Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|Chrissybot
|27
|Which is best, quickest, and easiest online pay... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Chrissybot
|5
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Tina meth
|59
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC