Crime 16 mins ago 8:01 p.m.St. Pete Police shares 'selfie' in hopes of finding suspected phone thief

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On Sunday, Dec. 11, an unidentified woman stole a Samsung Galaxy cell phone around 7:30 p.m. at Tyrone Gardens, located at 9th Ave. N. and 58th St. The St. Petersburg Police Department shared a Facebook post with a 'selfie' taken by the cell phone thief in hopes of identifying and finding the suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.