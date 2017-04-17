News, Sports, Jobs

Minnesota health officials have confirmed five new cases of measles in young children in Hennepin County, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to eight. The Minnesota Department of Health says seven of the cases have occurred in the Somali-American community.

