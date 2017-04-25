News, Sports, Jobs
Cannon Falls earned six medals while six schools followed with four medals each: East Grand Forks, Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, St. Cloud Cathedral, St. Peter and Underwood. Fairmont sent nine speakers in eight different categories to the tournament.
