Minnesota governor aims to renovate psychiatric institution
Officials at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter say the prison-like psychiatric institution needs upgrades to protect staff from the state's most acutely mentally ill and dangerous patients. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that in five years state officials have recorded 370 patient assaults on staff members that required medical treatment.
