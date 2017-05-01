Minnesota governor aims to renovate p...

Minnesota governor aims to renovate psychiatric institution

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Officials at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter say the prison-like psychiatric institution needs upgrades to protect staff from the state's most acutely mentally ill and dangerous patients. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that in five years state officials have recorded 370 patient assaults on staff members that required medical treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Peter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student group causes stir with anti-illegal imm... Mar '17 tomin cali 3
News Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07) Mar '17 MNPOSSUM 79
Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center Feb '17 InMyPantz 2
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
News Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15) Apr '15 majic 1
News North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 doctor of love 1
Protest (Sep '14) Sep '14 Traveler 1
See all St. Peter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Peter Forum Now

St. Peter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Peter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

St. Peter, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC