Bertrang to be inducted into the Maverick Battalion HOF
Jeff Bertrang, superintendent of New Ulm Public Schools, will be honored Friday for his 29 years serving in the military. Starting at 5 p.m. at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Bertrang will be inducted into the Maverick Battalion Hall of Fame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Peter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student group causes stir with anti-illegal imm...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Feb '17
|InMyPantz
|2
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|majic
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Peter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC