Young Writers & Artists Conference
On March 8th a few students from Lafayette Charter School attended the Young Writers & Artist Conference offered through the South Central Service Cooperative at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato. Keynote speaker Rachel Britz encouraged celebration of individual uniqueness.
