Young Writers & Artists Conference

Young Writers & Artists Conference

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Journal

On March 8th a few students from Lafayette Charter School attended the Young Writers & Artist Conference offered through the South Central Service Cooperative at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato. Keynote speaker Rachel Britz encouraged celebration of individual uniqueness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Peter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student group causes stir with anti-illegal imm... 21 hr tomin cali 3
News Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07) Mar 1 MNPOSSUM 79
Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center Feb '17 InMyPantz 2
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
Boycott The Paw (Aug '16) Aug '16 disgusted 1
Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15) Jul '16 Go Blue Forever 3
karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11) Jun '16 Allisonhurst 6
See all St. Peter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Peter Forum Now

St. Peter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Peter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

St. Peter, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC