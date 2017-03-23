There are on the Post-Bulletin story from Wednesday, titled Student group causes stir with anti-illegal immigrant signs. In it, Post-Bulletin reports that:

A student organization says it posted provocative signs about illegal immigrants at a Minnesota college as part of a social experiment. The signs were posted Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter and said "white Americans" had a "civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens," calling illegal immigrants "criminals."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.