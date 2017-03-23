Student group causes stir with anti-illegal immigrant signs
There are 3 comments on the Post-Bulletin story from Wednesday, titled Student group causes stir with anti-illegal immigrant signs. In it, Post-Bulletin reports that:
A student organization says it posted provocative signs about illegal immigrants at a Minnesota college as part of a social experiment. The signs were posted Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter and said "white Americans" had a "civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens," calling illegal immigrants "criminals."
whats the problem?some hispanic citizens claim all hispanics have a duty to support illegal aliens and nothing is said against that,whats the difference all citizens have a duty to report crimes and illegal immigration is a crime. we here it is not illegal to be here illegally,call it a civil issue,yet leave out illegal entry is a crime and all illegal aliens had to at one time illegally enter.
Student group causes stir with anti-illegal alien signs.
Criminals must be protected at all costs.
sure looks that way.
