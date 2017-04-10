MN Snapshot: St. Peter OKs hospital expansion
The River's Edge Hospital & Clinic in St. Peter, Minnesota, has won City Council approval for a proposed $31.3 million expansion of its campus at 1900 N. Sunrise Drive. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Peter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student group causes stir with anti-illegal imm...
|Mar 22
|tomin cali
|3
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Feb '17
|InMyPantz
|2
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|majic
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Peter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC