MN Snapshot: St. Peter OKs hospital expansion

Thursday Mar 30

The River's Edge Hospital & Clinic in St. Peter, Minnesota, has won City Council approval for a proposed $31.3 million expansion of its campus at 1900 N. Sunrise Drive.

