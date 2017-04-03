Minn. college a diversity councila apologizes after racist flier experiment backfires
A progressive student organization at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, has apologized after a social experiment involving racist fliers backfired. The fliers briefly posted on campus Monday said "white Americans" had a "civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens to U.S. Immigrations [sic] and Customs Enforcement," Campus Reform reported .
