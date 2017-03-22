Gustavus Symphony Orchestra to perform in Chatfield during spring tour
Bailey Hilgren, a Chatfield graduate and current student at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, will be performing with her college symphony orchestra on March 25, at the Chatfield Center for the Arts. "It's rather unique to Chatfield to have a symphony orchestra play here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chatfield News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Peter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student group causes stir with anti-illegal imm...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Feb '17
|InMyPantz
|2
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
Find what you want!
Search St. Peter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC