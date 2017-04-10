Diversity Leadership Team Puts Up Pos...

Diversity Leadership Team Puts Up Posters Proclaiming America to Be a White Nation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Right Wing News

If you see something on a college campus that crudely advances a politically incorrect point of view, it would be naive in the extreme to take it at face value. For example, consider posters like this one, which appeared at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota: Students promptly reported the posters to the Thought Police, which at Gustavus are officially called the "Bias Response Team."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Peter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student group causes stir with anti-illegal imm... Mar 22 tomin cali 3
News Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07) Mar '17 MNPOSSUM 79
Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center Feb '17 InMyPantz 2
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
Boycott The Paw (Aug '16) Aug '16 disgusted 1
Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15) Jul '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15) Apr '15 majic 1
See all St. Peter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Peter Forum Now

St. Peter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Peter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

St. Peter, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,313,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC