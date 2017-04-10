Diversity Leadership Team Puts Up Posters Proclaiming America to Be a White Nation
If you see something on a college campus that crudely advances a politically incorrect point of view, it would be naive in the extreme to take it at face value. For example, consider posters like this one, which appeared at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota: Students promptly reported the posters to the Thought Police, which at Gustavus are officially called the "Bias Response Team."
