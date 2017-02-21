Shakopee and Medicine Bottle saved lives, but were hanged anyway
"Chief Shakopee and Chief Medicine Bottle advised Little Crow and the young men of the Dakota people against taking up arms against the immigrant population." The treatment of native people at the hands of the immigrant population in Minnesota at that time is appalling at best.
