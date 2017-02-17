Nicollet County board looks for rural recycling quotes
Tri-County Solid Waste Director Al Christensen said Hansen Sanitation wants to increase St. Peter recycling costs from $11.70 per pull to $130; and raise Norseland and Nicollet locations from $121.80 to $141 per pull, 10.5 percent and 16 percent increases. Christensen said the rate increases are due to fuel costs rising $.35 per gallon and property tax increases on Hansen Sanitation's shop land and equipment.
