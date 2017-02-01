Two Minnesota Men Allegedly Caught Burglarizing Foreclosed Home
A report from a suspicious neighbor allowed sheriff officers to catch two men burglarizing a foreclosed home in rural Nicollet County, Minn., authorities said. Nathan Eldred Manteufel, 22, and Fidencio Flores, 31, both of Le Sueur, Minn., were charged Tuesday with multiple counts of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and attempted theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.
Add your comments below
St. Peter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Jan 7
|I c U
|1
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|majic
|1
|North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|doctor of love
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Peter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC