Two Minnesota Men Allegedly Caught Bu...

Two Minnesota Men Allegedly Caught Burglarizing Foreclosed Home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: National Mortgage News

A report from a suspicious neighbor allowed sheriff officers to catch two men burglarizing a foreclosed home in rural Nicollet County, Minn., authorities said. Nathan Eldred Manteufel, 22, and Fidencio Flores, 31, both of Le Sueur, Minn., were charged Tuesday with multiple counts of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and attempted theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Peter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center Jan 7 I c U 1
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
Boycott The Paw Aug '16 disgusted 1
Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15) Jul '16 Go Blue Forever 3
karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11) Jun '16 Allisonhurst 6
News Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15) Apr '15 majic 1
News North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 doctor of love 1
See all St. Peter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Peter Forum Now

St. Peter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Peter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

St. Peter, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC