The Minnesota Sex Offender Program fa...

The Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility at Moose Lake, Minn. File photo by Forum News Service

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Pequot Lakes Echo

Minnesota may continue to put some of the worst sex offenders in prison-like facilities after they complete their sentences, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, Jan. 4. The decision reverses a Minnesota-based federal judge's 2015 ruling that the practice was unconstitutional because it, in effect, extended prison sentences.

