The Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility at Moose Lake, Minn. File photo by Forum News Service
Minnesota may continue to put some of the worst sex offenders in prison-like facilities after they complete their sentences, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, Jan. 4. The decision reverses a Minnesota-based federal judge's 2015 ruling that the practice was unconstitutional because it, in effect, extended prison sentences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Add your comments below
St. Peter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Jan 7
|I c U
|1
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|majic
|1
|North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|doctor of love
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Peter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC