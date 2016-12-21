Mother, daughter are Santas of St. Peter security hospital
Ashley Ebbengae, front, and her mother, Lisa Ebbengae search for a gift in their storage area at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter. Lisa Ebbengae has been raising funds, shopping and packaging gifts for the more than 400 residents of the hospital for 30 years The mother and daughter have never met most of the people on their list and won't get to see their gifts being unwrapped, the Mankato Free Press reported.
