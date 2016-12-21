Mother, daughter are Santas of St. Pe...

Mother, daughter are Santas of St. Peter security hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Ashley Ebbengae, front, and her mother, Lisa Ebbengae search for a gift in their storage area at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter. Lisa Ebbengae has been raising funds, shopping and packaging gifts for the more than 400 residents of the hospital for 30 years The mother and daughter have never met most of the people on their list and won't get to see their gifts being unwrapped, the Mankato Free Press reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Peter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
Boycott The Paw Aug '16 disgusted 1
Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15) Jul '16 Go Blue Forever 3
karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11) Jun '16 Allisonhurst 6
News Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15) Apr '15 majic 1
News North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 doctor of love 1
Protest (Sep '14) Sep '14 Traveler 1
See all St. Peter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Peter Forum Now

St. Peter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Peter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

St. Peter, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC