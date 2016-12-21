4 Greek organizations at Gustavus Adolphus College suspended
ST. PETER, Minn. - Four of Gustavus Adolphus College's Greek organizations have been suspended for a year or more, reportedly for violating the school's hazing and sexual harassment policies.
