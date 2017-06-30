The week's 27 best concerts: July 5-11

Big Thief Cedar Cultural Center, Wednesday 7.5 Led by Minnesota native Adrianne Lenker, Brooklyn's Big Thief have become something of a breakout indie act over the past year, though not by making grand gestures. Instead, the four-piece create folksy indie rock that grows on listeners-a characteristically subtle, quiet Big Thief song might seem like background music till wiggling its way into your head or wrecking you emotionally after a few more plays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.