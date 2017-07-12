Study Says MN Dept. Needs Shift Toward EMS
An outside study commissioned by the city of St. Paul, MN, has recommended that its fire department begin shifting resources from fire suppression toward emergency medical services. July 11--An overwhelming percentage of calls to St. Paul firefighters are for medical emergencies, and the fire department needs "a paradigm shift" to best handle the workload, according to an outside study of the department.
