St. Paul looks to tax-increment financing to help cover cleanup costs at soccer stadium site
St. Paul is looking to use tax-increment financing to clean up the soil at the future site of the Minnesota United stadium after the city's plan to secure grant money for the work fell through. City leaders agreed last year to cover $1.5 million worth of remediation on a portion of the stadium site where the Metropolitan Council used to store buses.
