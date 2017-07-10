Rocking the Dockside: New concert series hits Como Lake's great old pavilion
The popular Big Pink "Last Waltz" tribute hits St. Paul's newest music venue Saturday after last week's kickoff concert. St. Paul was a little behind Minneapolis on the trend of putting cool new restaurants inside old city park pavilions, but the capital city may have one-upped its neighbor now by adding a bona fide concert venue to the mix.
