Police fire water cannons at G-20 protesters in Germany
Protesters clashed with police on Thursday in the streets of Hamburg, Germany, where this week's G-20 summit is set to take place. A police officer and one official were attacked near a fish market in the St. Pauli neighborhood, Hamburg Police said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge pens letter of support to jurors in Yanez...
|Jul 8
|Alexnick
|1
|Good and Bad
|Jul 7
|Justice For All
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Jul 5
|olasahrp
|67
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Jul 2
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 28
|slick willie expl...
|82
|'I don't want you to get shooted,' girl, 4, beg...
|Jun 23
|fingers mcgurke
|12
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|richard dean renwick
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC